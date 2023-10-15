HHL Podcast [Episode #4] - Born Again: from darkness to the Light

Salvation is no mere experience or insurance. To be born again in the Holy Spirit of Christ is to be alive, no longer dead in the sinful desire of our flesh. Our bodies are temples of His will, to pursue Truth, wherever He may take us. No more falling for lies, while being afraid of the dark. We walk each day in the Light, our Lord and Savior.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.