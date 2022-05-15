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Bill O’Reilly: Biden’s failure is BEYOND DEBATE. Here's why
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81 views • May 15, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Americans who STILL believe President Biden is doing a good job running this nation must be delusional, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn, because at this point Joe’s failure is beyond debate. So does the president actually WANT America to collapse? Are those working behind the scenes purposefully enacting policies that will take this nation down? Or are all those in the West Wing THAT incompetent? Glenn and Bill discuss all this, plus: how Biden’s horrible policies are taking us from ‘America First’ under Trump to ‘America Last’ today…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUC4stvqr2s
Americans who STILL believe President Biden is doing a good job running this nation must be delusional, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn, because at this point Joe’s failure is beyond debate. So does the president actually WANT America to collapse? Are those working behind the scenes purposefully enacting policies that will take this nation down? Or are all those in the West Wing THAT incompetent? Glenn and Bill discuss all this, plus: how Biden’s horrible policies are taking us from ‘America First’ under Trump to ‘America Last’ today…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUC4stvqr2s
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