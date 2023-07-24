Create New Account
Is It Time To Impeach Joe Biden? Can GOP Strategically Impeach Without Giving VP Harris Power? — FULL SHOW 7/23/23
RogueRunnerRanch
0 Subscribers
6 views
Published 17 hours ago

On today’s special edition of Sunday Night Live, Harrison Smith and Owen Shroyer lay out how the Republicans are poised to impeach Joe Biden as explosive revelations surrounding his bribery scandal continue to unfold. Can they manage to unseat the puppet president without giving VP Kamala Harris undue power?

Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statewar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswamp

