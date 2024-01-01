Meditating on the Word of God and the Power of Contemplative Prayer - Rick Hamlin

New Age and Eastern mystery religions are tangled up in the popular practice of yoga and meditation, and it’s important to realize that those things are not Biblical. However, Rick Hamlin, an author and editor at Guideposts Magazine, dives deep into the practice of meditating on the Word of God and the power of contemplative prayer. He delves into the importance of understanding God’s answers to prayers in our lives, and how to stop and reflect on the truth found in scripture. He explains the definition of when the Bible says to meditate on something, it means to rest on it, to hold it, and to ultimately reflect on God’s power in our lives. Biblical reflection every day is a good and godly practice!









Prayer and contemplation are not so much about the words as they are about the practice





Look for a place to make time to reflect on God’s Word so it becomes a daily habit





To try to pray IS to pray





Godly reflection and contemplation turn us into good soil for the Creator to work miracles









