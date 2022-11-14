Maria Zeee: INSANE: Australia Threatens CHRISTMAS LOCKDOWNS

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Stew Peters: INSANE: Australia Threatens CHRISTMAS LOCKDOWNS: Health Officials Begin Pushing Never-Ending Booster Shots. As if on cue, the authorities in Australia are threatening the country with a Christmas lockdown.
They’re blaming it on, quote, “The Grandchildren of Omicron.” The only solution, of course, is for the public to submit to a never-ending stream of booster shots.