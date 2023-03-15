Miles Guo: The United States cannot save itself in this financial war, and the United States will pay a huge price for its greed and ignorance

https://gettr.com/post/p2bdpyjca12

2023.03.14 The United States single-handedly raised the wolf pup of the CCP, and now it is starting to counterattack under the leadership of Xi, the Dead Emperor. The United States cannot save itself in this financial war, and the United States will pay a huge price for its greed and ignorance.

美国一手养大了中共这条狼崽子，现在开始在习死皇的带领下，反扑了。这次金融战争美国不能自救了，美国要为自己曾经的贪婪和无知付出巨大的代价了。



