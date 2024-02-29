The V's no longer qualifies humans & therefore they can no longer be categorized as human beings.

In the United States the Supreme Court Has Ruled That Vaccinated People Worldwide Are Products
📌 Products
📌 They're now Patented Goods
📌 According to US law which can be verified, people who have been vaccinated no longer qualifies humans & therefore they can no longer be categorized as human beings.
