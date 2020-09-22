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001 Hosea 1:1-11 (Expository Study of Hosea) 1 of 2
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24 views • September 22, 2020
Current Events Update: Earth Day is a day of hypocrisy, co-founded by a murderous psychotic and promoted by some of the very people destroying the environment as they are actually NOT about environmentalism but about Socialism. It's about power and control.
In our study, we cover chapter 1 of Hosea who is a prophet sent by God to rebuke the northern kingdom of Israel under King Jeroboam. Hosea was instructed to marry Gomer, a woman born of whoredoms and who was a whore, and to name their children with names that would prophecy the coming Assyrian Captivity that was the result of the sin and apostasy in Israel.
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Earth Day Environmentalism Liberalism Hypocrisy Socialism Hosea Gomer Northern Kingdom Israel Jereboam Apostasy Jezreel Assyrian Captivity Minor
In our study, we cover chapter 1 of Hosea who is a prophet sent by God to rebuke the northern kingdom of Israel under King Jeroboam. Hosea was instructed to marry Gomer, a woman born of whoredoms and who was a whore, and to name their children with names that would prophecy the coming Assyrian Captivity that was the result of the sin and apostasy in Israel.
http://bbfohio.com
http://bbfohioradio.com
Earth Day Environmentalism Liberalism Hypocrisy Socialism Hosea Gomer Northern Kingdom Israel Jereboam Apostasy Jezreel Assyrian Captivity Minor
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