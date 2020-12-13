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LHDSR | Nouvel Ordre Mondial : la grande manipulation | Gilets Jaunes : ce que vous devez savoir
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8 views • December 13, 2020
7 décembre 2018 • Dans cette vidéo, LHDSR aborde plusieurs sujets, regroupés sous celui du Nouvel Ordre Mondial : travail des enfants (récolte du cobalt à ciel ouvert, les Gilets Jaunes, la consommation, les addictions, et une vraie réflexion d'ordre spirituel. Une vidéo très bien faite et très prenante.
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margueriterothe.com
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@MargueriteRothe
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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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