July 27. Rabotino - 3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles & 2 Ukrainian Armed Forces Tanks have Completed their Combat Path & joined the "Lend Lease Graveyard"
The result of the work by the engineers of the 71st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, 58th Army: even more disabled NATO equipment.

July 27. Rabotino. Three Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and two Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks have completed their combat path and joined the "Lend Lease Graveyard"

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

