The result of the work by the engineers of the 71st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, 58th Army: even more disabled NATO equipment.
July 27. Rabotino. Three Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and two Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks have completed their combat path and joined the "Lend Lease Graveyard"
