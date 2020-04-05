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[Deleted by YouTube and Wayback Machine] Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Used for Human Depopulation
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209 views • April 05, 2020
While the original TED talk from Feb 2010 is still on YouTube this clip highlighting how Bill Gates loves vaccines and how he wants to use them to reduce the increase in population has been suppressed.
Here is the description from the deleted YouTube channel https://web.archive.org/web/20120126190743/http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WQtRI7A064 :
Next are two short excerpts from a recently filmed TED presentation (Feb 2010) by none other than Bill "Microsoft" Gates.
At the heart of Gates' address lies the central Global Warming dogma, which dictates that Co2 emitted by human beings are the primary culprit for the unwanted heating of the globe. Since this artificial alleged human-induced heating effect allegedly stands to devastate the planet if left unabated, Global Warming dogma proponents therefore argue that human Co2 emissions must be drastically reduced. As Gates casually addresses the issue, he goes on to state that one way to accomplish this goal is to reduce the global human population.
ERRATUM: To be completely fair and accurate, I should have stated that Gates seeks to reduce the anticipated growth of the human population rather than that he seeks to reduce the current population. I admit that the latter slogan, that is contained in the video, is a bit misleading and I do not want to insinuate that Gates seeks to kill off currently living people. He rather seeks to lower the projected population growth.
He postulates the central equation, giving an estimation of the humanly emitted C02 load per year, to be:
Co2 = P times S times E times C
Where P stands for the population number, S the average number of services per person, E the average amount of energy units per service, and C the average Co2 emitted load per unit of service, per year; Co2 stands for the projected total humanly emitted carbon-dioxide load by the entire population per year.
In the first clip you will hear him state in plain language that he considers VACCINES to be desirable to bring down the future population number P and so reduce Co2. You will also casually hear him promoting HEALTH CARE and REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SERVICES, to accomplish that same C02 reducing goal.
Here are Bill Gates' verbatim words [square parentheses additions for clarification purposes are mine though]:
"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that [number of 9 billion] by perhaps 10 or 15 percent. But there we see an increase of about 1.3 [billion]."
Let's focus on the vaccines. Gates is stating that he considers vaccines to be useful in contributing to bring the projected population growth of 2.2 billion down to 1.3 billion, roughly one billion. What kind of properties can thus reasonably be deduced that vaccines are to have according to Gates? Well, basically all the properties that impede people to either have children, or successfully rear them. In other words, Gates implicitly advocates the definition of his favorite kind of vaccine to be one that fosters infertility, sterility and (early onset) senility (autism) alike. Note that Gates does not mention a word on the much touted purported intention of vaccines: to offer protection against relevant diseases and therefore as such, precisely prolong life. Given the abundance of toxins in vaccines (see my blog for some links of simply Google "toxin ingredient vaccine"), the position that vaccines contribute to decrease mortality rates, is kind of hard to maintain.
So Gates proves to be quite the humanitarian there huh?
In the second excerpt you hear Gates explain what he considers to be the single most important thing that he would choose to see become a reality in the future time span of 50 years. He again confirms his "love" for the vaccine.
Download Video:
http://www.mediafire.com/?mdyftvyghyo
Blog:
http://1phil4everyill.wordpress.com/2010/03/01/bill-gates-admits-vaccines-are...
Sources:
http://www.autismtodayonline.com/2010/autism/bill-gates-spills-the-beans/
http://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates.html
Bill Gates on energy: Innovating to zero!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
Here is the description from the deleted YouTube channel https://web.archive.org/web/20120126190743/http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WQtRI7A064 :
Next are two short excerpts from a recently filmed TED presentation (Feb 2010) by none other than Bill "Microsoft" Gates.
At the heart of Gates' address lies the central Global Warming dogma, which dictates that Co2 emitted by human beings are the primary culprit for the unwanted heating of the globe. Since this artificial alleged human-induced heating effect allegedly stands to devastate the planet if left unabated, Global Warming dogma proponents therefore argue that human Co2 emissions must be drastically reduced. As Gates casually addresses the issue, he goes on to state that one way to accomplish this goal is to reduce the global human population.
ERRATUM: To be completely fair and accurate, I should have stated that Gates seeks to reduce the anticipated growth of the human population rather than that he seeks to reduce the current population. I admit that the latter slogan, that is contained in the video, is a bit misleading and I do not want to insinuate that Gates seeks to kill off currently living people. He rather seeks to lower the projected population growth.
He postulates the central equation, giving an estimation of the humanly emitted C02 load per year, to be:
Co2 = P times S times E times C
Where P stands for the population number, S the average number of services per person, E the average amount of energy units per service, and C the average Co2 emitted load per unit of service, per year; Co2 stands for the projected total humanly emitted carbon-dioxide load by the entire population per year.
In the first clip you will hear him state in plain language that he considers VACCINES to be desirable to bring down the future population number P and so reduce Co2. You will also casually hear him promoting HEALTH CARE and REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SERVICES, to accomplish that same C02 reducing goal.
Here are Bill Gates' verbatim words [square parentheses additions for clarification purposes are mine though]:
"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that [number of 9 billion] by perhaps 10 or 15 percent. But there we see an increase of about 1.3 [billion]."
Let's focus on the vaccines. Gates is stating that he considers vaccines to be useful in contributing to bring the projected population growth of 2.2 billion down to 1.3 billion, roughly one billion. What kind of properties can thus reasonably be deduced that vaccines are to have according to Gates? Well, basically all the properties that impede people to either have children, or successfully rear them. In other words, Gates implicitly advocates the definition of his favorite kind of vaccine to be one that fosters infertility, sterility and (early onset) senility (autism) alike. Note that Gates does not mention a word on the much touted purported intention of vaccines: to offer protection against relevant diseases and therefore as such, precisely prolong life. Given the abundance of toxins in vaccines (see my blog for some links of simply Google "toxin ingredient vaccine"), the position that vaccines contribute to decrease mortality rates, is kind of hard to maintain.
So Gates proves to be quite the humanitarian there huh?
In the second excerpt you hear Gates explain what he considers to be the single most important thing that he would choose to see become a reality in the future time span of 50 years. He again confirms his "love" for the vaccine.
Download Video:
http://www.mediafire.com/?mdyftvyghyo
Blog:
http://1phil4everyill.wordpress.com/2010/03/01/bill-gates-admits-vaccines-are...
Sources:
http://www.autismtodayonline.com/2010/autism/bill-gates-spills-the-beans/
http://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates.html
Bill Gates on energy: Innovating to zero!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
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