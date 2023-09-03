Create New Account
The WHITE Supremacist Slur is Invoked Against Vivek Ramaswamy (OF COURSE)
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 hours ago

Squad number to mall Bowman calls for Vivek Ramaswamy a white supremacist in a move that should surprise no one. The only rhetoric to the left has is to attack its opponents and racialize them.#jamaalbowman #vivekramaswamy #woke #squad


racismidentity politicsayanna pressleywhite supremacychris rockthe squadwill smithvivek ramaswamyjamaal bowmanracialized politicssilencing the opponent

