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NATURALLY INSPIRED - NON TOXIC SANITIZER SCIENCE - GLANHEALTH VP GREGG SILVERS
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10 views • February 02, 2021
Naturally Inspired's Host, Tasha Jackson, interviews Gregg Silvers, VP of GlanHealth, on science and research that proves alcohol-free sanitizer is safer for children & adults. Also in this video are time and cost-saving benefits of eco-friendly surface sanitizers made with organic salts (quaternary ammonium compounds quats, QACs, BZK, benzalkonium chloride) compared to toxic and deadly bleach-based and chlorine-based cleaning and disinfecting products. For eco-friendly cleaning and sanitizing product information visit https://glanhealth.com
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