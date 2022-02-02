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Comparison of microtechnology found by researchers from New Zealand and those taken by La Quinta Columna
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299 views • February 02, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/microtech.html
Like La Quinta Columna and other researchers, a team of New Zealand scientists also found microtechnology in Pfizer vials.
The similarity between what the New Zealanders and the Spanish scientists found is uncanny.
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Like La Quinta Columna and other researchers, a team of New Zealand scientists also found microtechnology in Pfizer vials.
The similarity between what the New Zealanders and the Spanish scientists found is uncanny.
If you like the videos Orwellito subtitles and the content he posts everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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