Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wagner's tank demolishes a multi-storey building occupied by Ukrainian fighters in Bakhmut
362 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Russian crew of T-90M Proryv tank from PMC Wagner Group dismantled by firing its main gun at a multi-storey building occupied by Ukrainian and NATO fighters in Bakhmut. The armored units covered the advance of Wagner assault detachment advancing west of Bakhmut. When the Ukrainian troops withdrew, they used tactics by destroying a number of high-rise buildings and the capital city building with explosives.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
wagnerbahkmutt-90m proryv tank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket