Russian crew of T-90M Proryv tank from PMC Wagner Group dismantled by firing its main gun at a multi-storey building occupied by Ukrainian and NATO fighters in Bakhmut. The armored units covered the advance of Wagner assault detachment advancing west of Bakhmut. When the Ukrainian troops withdrew, they used tactics by destroying a number of high-rise buildings and the capital city building with explosives.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

