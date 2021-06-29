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Feds Can’t Censor: Ask Big Tech to Do it For Them
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20 views • June 29, 2021
The Department of Homeland Security wants private companies to censor the internet to fight "white supremacy." Jared Taylor of American Renaissance lays bare the false assumptions and phony statistic that are supposed to justify this end run around the First Amendment.
ADL report analysis: https://www.amren.com/commentary/2019/04/media-promote-adl-propaganda-on-extremist-terrorism/
First posted to YouTube on September 26, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
ADL report analysis: https://www.amren.com/commentary/2019/04/media-promote-adl-propaganda-on-extremist-terrorism/
First posted to YouTube on September 26, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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