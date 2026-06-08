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4% Rule Explained - How Much You Need To Retire
Neroke-5
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The 4% rule (or more accurately, the 4% rule of thumb), also called the safe withdrawal rate, was introduced in 1994 by financial advisor William Bengen but was popularized by the Trinity Study, which refers to a paper written by three professors at Trinity University in 1998.

It provides a guide for how to know when you can retire - and how to determine how much you need to retire, based on your required annual spending. The professors took a look at data from 1926 to 1995 and played out different retirement scenarios to figure out which scenario would provide the highest likelihood of 'success'. Their definition of success was that in these hypotheticals, you wouldn't run out of money during your retirement period.

In most cases (unless your allocation was 100% bonds), it seemed that a 4% withdrawal rate would have succeeded. The video will explain this, how it applies to you, and a few caveats you might want to think about.

📖 Read more about this topic:

How Much You Need to Retire: The Ultimate Guide - https://erika.com/retirement/how-much-you-need-to-retire/

What a Target Date Fund Is and How It Can Help You Save for Retirement - https://erika.com/investing/what-is-a-target-date-fund/

How to Save for Retirement - https://erika.com/investing/how-to-save-for-retirement/

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NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

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