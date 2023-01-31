X22 SPOTLIGHT | Christina Bobb - The Big Lie Is That [DS] Cheated In The Election, It’s Time To Remove The Insiders

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X22 SPOTLIGHT - Today’s Guest: Christina Bobb - The Big Lie Is That [DS] Cheated In The Election, It’s Time To Remove The InsidersBook: Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024
https://www.amazon.com/Stealing-Your-Vote-Inside-Election/dp/1510776699
Christina Bobb is an investigative reporter, attorney, and former television show host and correspondent with One America News Network, where she reported almost exclusively on election integrity. Christina currently serves as attorney for President Donald J. Trump. Christina breaks down how the elections were stolen and it is now time to take it all back. We need to remove the insiders and replace them. We need to be at the local level. The people must do this.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.