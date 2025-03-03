Brighteon Broadcast News, March 3, 2025 – MAHA in CRISIS as RFK Jr. pens article advocating mass MMR vaccine injections during measles SCARE PSYOP

- Crisis in the MaHA Movement Over RFK Jr.'s Article (0:00)

- Historical Context of Measles and Vaccines (3:22)

- Critique of RFK Jr.'s Article and Vaccine Theories (6:43)

- Potential Reasons Behind RFK Jr.'s Article (15:39)

- Impact on the MaHA Movement and Future Actions (21:37)

- Broader Implications and Calls for Action (31:41)

- Global Political Tensions and Military Actions (42:18)

- Historical Context of NATO's Secret Armies (59:52)

- The Climate Gate Scandal and Its Implications (1:08:30)

- Conclusion and Call for Vigilance (1:16:45)

- Health Ranger's Product Promotion and Introduction of Sheriff Richard Mack (1:17:08)

- Introduction of Sheriff Richard Mack and Discussion on Trump's Actions (1:22:23)

- Debate on Constitutional Rights and Due Process for Illegal Immigrants (1:25:16)

- Trump's Actions on Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Law Enforcement Actions (1:28:44)

- Accountability and Investigations of Federal Authorities (1:31:31)

- Defunding Planned Parenthood and the Fight Against Abortion (1:39:04)

- Fight Against Government Corruption and the Role of Sheriffs (1:49:56)

- The Importance of Non-Violence and Peaceful Resolution (2:11:25)

- The Role of Sheriffs in Supporting Constitutional Rights (2:11:53)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:13:17)





