Compromised & In Command

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Corruption To The Core: Pay Up, Jack!
* [Bidan] let China eat our lunch.
* Is he compromised?
* DC conspired to protect him; has his back; wants him in charge.
* Big tech, media helped kill the story.
* Family made millions in China; got kickbacks.
* Joe is ‘the big guy’.
* DOJ cleans up their corruption.
* He is selling out America.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 July 2022