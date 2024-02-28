2024-2-28 one narrow path - God is not a respecter of persons



God says the world hates Him, and yet the world says they worship Him.

God says the they don't know Him, and they don't know what they worship.

God says, "if you love ME, they will hate you, because they hate me; they do not have ME, and they do not have MY son.".

I will not change God's message to you, for anything. My devotion is to God, not you. I show my love to you, in as much as I say what is true of the Father to you. I implore you to accept God's terms, hate yourself, love God, in faith, come out in His son, and bear your own cross, seeking the promised land, overcoming in all things. You will have a different perspective about everything if you do, because you lose along the way your understanding, and will be shown His. Take hold on sabbath, and HE will give you your rest. Praise God.

I sympathize with the people in hell, because hell sucks. I was there, I know. I wanted a companion in hell too. I wanted anyone to just hear me, and understand me. But, what I didn't know about myself then, was that what I really wanted, was an accomplice. That is really what the church of man is. (see it in the spirit, not how man views it; don't be emotional about it, face the words, get over yourself already).

No one wants to hear that, I wouldn't have liked hearing that either. But, its true. "fake love and acceptance?" or, truth? red or blue pill neo?

I love you, because I know what it was like, and I speak the truth to you despite what you want from me. That's hard to do, when I hear your words, and in my emotions, you implore me. But, in my spirit, I have been exercised of the Father, and I know, and I will not be swayed by the emotions. We love the Father, because we obey His voice, we come out, and we walk in covenant with Him. We do His commands, and we lose our life to gain and become of another spirit...His. When this happens, over the breathe of whatever that ends up being for each of us, then HE welcomes us in.

~I stand in this place, and I do love you, because I say these things to you. If I hated you, I would not say these things to you. I would accept all. I don't accept all. I hate myself. I do the Father's will, and I am dead. Therefore, I am accepted of the Father, and the Father told me so, and the Father welcomed me back in. If you will love the Father, then you too hate yourself and keep His commands, and HE will let you back in. (There is probably every way under the sun to misinterpret what I'm saying to you, but they who will hear it, will hear it.)















