Massive Property Tax Fraud Exposed - $5.1 Trillion Bond Scam Will Crash System

“I started noticing something was off in home appraisals,” says Mitch Vexler, whistleblower and expert on property valuations. He tells Daniela Cambone: “They were inflating property values to jack up taxes, and that was feeding into trillions in school bond debt that I believe will spiral.”





On the scope of the problem, Vexler is blunt: “We’re talking about $5.1 trillion in school bonds that are based on these inflated appraisals. That’s massive—this is a ticking time bomb for local governments and taxpayers alike.” He warns of consequences for the bond market: “School districts are relying on this debt, and if the real numbers catch up, there’s no way they can sustain these payments. We’re looking at a potential collapse if nothing changes.”





