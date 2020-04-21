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ΑΙΣΧΟΣ & ΥΒΡΙΣ Διωγμοί Χριστιανών στη ΧΙΟ, Αστυνομικοί «χωρίς μάνα και πατέρα» ανέλαβαν το έργο
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89 views • April 21, 2020
Στο Ραμαζάνι στις 24 του μήνα θα έχουν εντολή να κάνουν το ίδιο οι λεβέντες αστυνομικοί της Κυβέρνησης; Ή θα σφουγγαρίζουν τα πατώματα στο τζαμί για να μη γλυστράνε οι πιστοί και χαλάσει η διαθεσή τους; [Σημείωση για όσους μας κατηγορούν "καλοπροαίρετα" για FAKE NEWS . Το δεύτερο βίντεο είναι ενδεικτικό και φυσικά τα έχουμε ήδη δει να γίνονται αυτά στην Αθήνα και άλλες πόλεις].
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