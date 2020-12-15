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Otopsi yapılırsa ölümlerin kovid değil de ilaçlar sebebiyle olduğu ortaya çıkacak !
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13 views • December 15, 2020
Dürüst olacaksanız, diyeceksiniz ki "Biz bu ilaçları halka veriyoruz, kusura kalmayın sizi denek olarak kullanıyoruz."
Ha, denek olarak kullanılmak isteyen bu ilaçları kullansın o zaman.
Bilimadamları dediniz ya, bilimadamları bu işte !
Tarihçi Yazar Erkan Trükten :
@erkantrukten
KAYNAK :
SÖZÜN GÜCÜ-1 08.12.2020 (COVİD-19 VE KÜRESEL DİZAYN)
https://youtu.be/rcjqgqK_mnA
Ha, denek olarak kullanılmak isteyen bu ilaçları kullansın o zaman.
Bilimadamları dediniz ya, bilimadamları bu işte !
Tarihçi Yazar Erkan Trükten :
@erkantrukten
KAYNAK :
SÖZÜN GÜCÜ-1 08.12.2020 (COVİD-19 VE KÜRESEL DİZAYN)
https://youtu.be/rcjqgqK_mnA
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