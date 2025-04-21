The Russian Airfield in Qamishli, Syria - facility remains fully operational with no signs of a Russian troop withdrawal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Syrian journalist has published footage from the airfield in Qamishli, Syria, which is currently being used by Russian forces.
According to his report, the facility remains fully operational with no signs of a Russian troop withdrawal.
Russian forces continue to maintain and operate three key military sites in Syria: the naval logistics base in Tartus, the Khmeimim Airbase near Latakia, and the airfield in Qamishli.