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Attack on the 2nd Ramps up as Feds Increase Enforcement Again
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62 views • August 05, 2019
While many supporters of the right to keep and bear arms cheered the election of an NRA-backed president, the current administration is even worse than the previous. In this episode, Michael Boldin covers the latest report from the ATF - and enforcement has gone up in every category yet again.
Path to Liberty: August 5, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Report: Administration Ramps up Federal Enforcement for 2nd Straight Year
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/05/report-trump-ramps-up-enforcement-of-federal-second-straight-year/
The Founders on Federal Enforcement
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-founders-on-federal-enforcement-and-the-oath-to-the-constitution/
Path to Liberty: August 5, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Report: Administration Ramps up Federal Enforcement for 2nd Straight Year
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/05/report-trump-ramps-up-enforcement-of-federal-second-straight-year/
The Founders on Federal Enforcement
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-founders-on-federal-enforcement-and-the-oath-to-the-constitution/
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