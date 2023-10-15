Putin spoke about how the Americans Push their neighbors and "Allies" to Worsen their Relations with Russia and China

Putin spoke about how the Americans push their neighbours and "allies" to worsen their relations with Russia and China :
- We are not uniting in some kind of military-political alliance, but the Americans are doing this. Moreover, they force their allies to worsen relations with Russia and China... China did not engage with them; it is the Americans who are fighting them... they drag Europeans there. Europeans do not want to quarrel with China... The Americans are pushing them there. Secondly, they create all sorts of new military-political blocks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.