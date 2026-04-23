🎸 Mike’s Return Merchandise

Upbeat Blues-Rock with a hint of "I’m calling my lawyer The track opens with swirling organ, anchored by a deep, bluesy bassline and driving, syncopated drums, Fuzzy, distorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the verses, enriched by expressive wah-wah leads, The solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panning, adding soulful grit and energy

(Verse 1)

Mike bought a card with a shiny green glow

The top of the line, the best in the show

But the silicon stumbled, the frames started to drop

Now he’s stuck in a loop with a repair shop

He sent it in hopeful, he sent it in kind

But the "customer service" is losing its mind

They’re quoting him prices, they’re playing a game

While Mike’s just sitting there, fanning the flame.



(Chorus)

Oh, it’s a non-disclosure, high-pressure, RMA blues

NVIDIA’s winning, they think they can’t lose

But Mike’s got a secret, a legal-grade ace

A FAR-reaching shadow on their bidding space!

Yeah, you can ignore him, or tell him he’s wrong

But the government’s watching—and this is his song.



(Verse 2)

See, NVIDIA’s hungry for those federal bucks

But the FAR requirements don't give any... luck

If you’re sued for a warranty, Mike’s little "glitch"

Becomes a disclosure that makes the SEC twitch

"Is it material?" the stockholders ask

As the legal department takes on the task

If you hide a few lawsuits to win a new deal

The debarment hammer is suddenly real!



(Bridge)

Check the FAR 52.209-5, boys

It’s more than just silicon, pixels, and noise

Report every proceeding, every legal fight

Or lose every contract and vanish from sight!



(Guitar Solo - Distorted and slightly "glitchy")



(Outro)

So keep your "standardized" emails and automated chat

Mike’s looking at filings and where the SEC’s at

It’s a funny old world when the giant gets checked

By a customer’s right to some simple respect.

(Fade out: Better disclose that material impact, fellas...)

