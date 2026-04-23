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🎸 Mike’s Return Merchandise
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Upbeat Blues-Rock with a hint of "I’m calling my lawyer The track opens with swirling organ, anchored by a deep, bluesy bassline and driving, syncopated drums, Fuzzy, distorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the verses, enriched by expressive wah-wah leads, The solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panning, adding soulful grit and energy

(Verse 1)
Mike bought a card with a shiny green glow
The top of the line, the best in the show
But the silicon stumbled, the frames started to drop
Now he’s stuck in a loop with a repair shop
He sent it in hopeful, he sent it in kind
But the "customer service" is losing its mind
They’re quoting him prices, they’re playing a game
While Mike’s just sitting there, fanning the flame.

(Chorus)
Oh, it’s a non-disclosure, high-pressure, RMA blues
NVIDIA’s winning, they think they can’t lose
But Mike’s got a secret, a legal-grade ace
A FAR-reaching shadow on their bidding space!
Yeah, you can ignore him, or tell him he’s wrong
But the government’s watching—and this is his song.

(Verse 2)
See, NVIDIA’s hungry for those federal bucks
But the FAR requirements don't give any... luck
If you’re sued for a warranty, Mike’s little "glitch"
Becomes a disclosure that makes the SEC twitch
"Is it material?" the stockholders ask
As the legal department takes on the task
If you hide a few lawsuits to win a new deal
The debarment hammer is suddenly real!

(Bridge)
Check the FAR 52.209-5, boys
It’s more than just silicon, pixels, and noise
Report every proceeding, every legal fight
Or lose every contract and vanish from sight!

(Guitar Solo - Distorted and slightly "glitchy")

(Outro)
So keep your "standardized" emails and automated chat
Mike’s looking at filings and where the SEC’s at
It’s a funny old world when the giant gets checked
By a customer’s right to some simple respect.
(Fade out: Better disclose that material impact, fellas...)

Keywords
syncopated drumsanchored by a deepbluesy bassline and drivingfuzzydistorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the versesenriched by expressive wah-wah leadsthe solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panningadding soulful grit and energyupbeat blues-rock with a hint of calling my lawyer the track opens with swirling organ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy