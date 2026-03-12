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Concrete Blonde Ghost Of A Texas Ladies Man Johnette Napolitano Live Stage Show
Concrete Blonde 111
Concrete Blonde 111
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If you are interested to view the MTV version of this song here is a link for that purpose https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZfgGMzhND-j0QZESkJJfAVNO6yiiPcH


To view more Concrete Blonde Johnette Napolitano materials for learning what the messages were in the songs culturally, as well as to the artist on stage I have collated play lists for ease of research. Taking a deep dive into any stage character act to learn about stage slavery is a worthy subject, in my estimation. I survived that. The mysteries regarding propaganda, misinformation, mind control, technological manipulations et al are represented very well in the journey of a person that is behind the scenes of what takes place on stage or camera. Recall matters. Thanks for checking in with me here. I appreciate that. Heidi Rose 111. Survivor. Take good care of you & yours. This world is a mad mad mad place to be unless love is placed at the forefront of choice. I am learning that day by day. 


Not that the founder of Brighteon will ever read this.... Texas. What a place. Mike A. What a journey his life has been. Here we are. Brighteon.com. Alas. 

The image I selected as a cover for the video posted here today is from a Concrete Blonde live TV performance of Joey & Someday. Two classic Concrete Blonde songs. Johnette Napolitano (stage named) performs. The costumes, wigs, prosthetics, temporary tattoos were all part of the show. 

Concrete Blonde When I Was A Fool video play list

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZfgGMzhND_Ft4CUOwImEyS_KhauiHJJ

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concrete blondejohnette napolitanoghost of a texas ladies man
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy