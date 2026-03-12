Concrete Blonde Ghost Of A Texas Ladies Man Johnette Napolitano Live Stage Show

If you are interested to view the MTV version of this song here is a link for that purpose https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZfgGMzhND-j0QZESkJJfAVNO6yiiPcH





To view more Concrete Blonde Johnette Napolitano materials for learning what the messages were in the songs culturally, as well as to the artist on stage I have collated play lists for ease of research. Taking a deep dive into any stage character act to learn about stage slavery is a worthy subject, in my estimation. I survived that. The mysteries regarding propaganda, misinformation, mind control, technological manipulations et al are represented very well in the journey of a person that is behind the scenes of what takes place on stage or camera. Recall matters. Thanks for checking in with me here. I appreciate that. Heidi Rose 111. Survivor. Take good care of you & yours. This world is a mad mad mad place to be unless love is placed at the forefront of choice. I am learning that day by day.





Not that the founder of Brighteon will ever read this.... Texas. What a place. Mike A. What a journey his life has been. Here we are. Brighteon.com. Alas.

The image I selected as a cover for the video posted here today is from a Concrete Blonde live TV performance of Joey & Someday. Two classic Concrete Blonde songs. Johnette Napolitano (stage named) performs. The costumes, wigs, prosthetics, temporary tattoos were all part of the show.

Concrete Blonde When I Was A Fool video play list

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZfgGMzhND_Ft4CUOwImEyS_KhauiHJJ

