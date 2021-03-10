1 DEAD 1 SERIOUSLY INJURED AND AUSTRIA CONSIDERS HALTING ASTRA JAB!

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It seem Austria may do some good for their population as they consider halting the Astra jab the question is will they only now just bring in pfizer? Also it seems that nursing home staff in the US are refusing the jab in big numbers!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/08/one-nurse-dead-and-another-one-injured-as-austria-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-inoculations/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/can-workers-be-forced-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/ar-BB1emvL9
Thumbnail link:
https://medicalkidnap.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Austria-Suspends-COVID-shots.jpg