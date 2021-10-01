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Bases 104 Masterclass with Professor Valentina Zharkova on the Maunder Minimum
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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107 views • October 01, 2021
The complete Masterclass with Professor Valentina Zharkova, specially recorded early 2020, by the Bases Project, to explain in detail the science and physics behind the now in progress Maunder Minimum, and the extremely important aspects of the two solar magnetic field waves from the sun. The proved track record of Valentina's backward predictions based on her team's work, so proving her science is valid, and then PRE-dicting whats in store for us. That is a 22 year Maunder Minimum, with serious effects on our capacity to grow food in the existing food baskets of the world.
Related work on this is by David duByne, on how the main deserts of the world in Australia and Africa are regreening, as this si where our food will be grown, while Europe and north America and China become wetter and less able to grow food to support their populations.

This was deleted by YouTube who have a callous attitude to us all.
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minimumsolarphysicsmaunderclimate-changevalentina-zharkova
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