Does God Want to Forgive You?

There are many of us who think our own personal sins are so grievous that God wouldn’t even want to forgive us. Some of us may even think our sins are so evil that God couldn’t possibly forgive us, even if He wanted to.

Dr. Thiel points out that those thoughts are just what Satan wants us to think.

But is that what God thinks? No matter how grievous and hideous we think our sins are, is God capable of forgiving us? Does God want to forgive us? The answer, directly from the Bible, will bring relief to your soul.

But is there anything required from us in order to receive God’s forgiveness? If so, we need to know what that requirement is!

Still, even if our sins our forgivable, is there a sin that is so terrible that it really is unforgivable? If so, what is it? How can we avoid it? Is the possibility of committing a sin that is so horrible that God will refuse to forgive us?

The answers to these questions are literally a matter of eternal life and eternal death. Let Dr. Thiel shine the light of Bible prophecy directly on these answers. Answers from the verses of the Bible that will teach us what God requires of us and He shows us His love toward all of His creation.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Is God truly willing to forgive you?’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/is-god-truly-willing-to-forgive-you/