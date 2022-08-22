HIPPOCRATIC HYPOCRISY: THE MOVIE (2020) film by Spacebusters and Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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A collaborative film by Spacebusters and Dr. Andrew Kaufman about how authentic medicine was hijacked by the power elite and turned into a deadly, sickness for profit industry. Dr. Andy and Steve Falconer collaborated on this extraordinary documentary film “Hippocratic Hypocrisy.” In this film, the transition of medicine from naturopathic to allopathic model is discussed. The film focuses on exoteric and esoteric symbols of the paradigm shift. It is vital to learn how our system was set up to fully understand the current narrative.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Spacebusters
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/