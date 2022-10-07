HEY KANYE WEST, GO FLY A KITE DUDE. DID YOU GUYS SEE THIS SILLY CRAP

I said it. Lol. Kanye can piss off. I just saw his interview on Tucker Carlson last night... w his MAGA hat and "White Lives Matter" bullshit on display now. We don't need you to stand up for us you bumbling tool. Get a grip. I don't care about your MAGA hat. I don't care if Trump cosigns for him either. I'll remind you that Trump also cosigned for Remdesivir. Kanye is a racist prick in my opinion. Are we supposed to forget the guy who took the mic from Taylor Swifts 16 year old hands at a music awards show on public TV? Lol. GTFOH. And anyone buying this nonsense, well, they made it just for you didn't they? He's gonna try n run for office and all this does is prove they're ALL in on it(including FOX News w that stupid interview) and he wants in obviously. Go [email protected]#k yourself Kanye, as always. Nothing new there man. You aint no savior and you sure as hell aint no hero.... and anyone cosigning for him can go spit. Hit meeeee! [email protected]