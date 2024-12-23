© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump to continue funding Ukraine as Putin vows retaliation for drone attack on apartment buildings
Ukraine flies drones into Russian apartment buildings | Trump to continue funding Ukraine | US removes $10M bounty on "former" Al-Qaeda Syrian rebel leader | Germany in uproar after Saudi immigrant Christmas market massacre | media panics over citizen journalist movement | US Navy shoots down its own F-18 | congresswoman found in nursing after missing 6 months | Trump pushes to buy Greenland and retake Panama Canal | Musk to fund moderate Democrats in primaries | US may withdraw from WHO on Trump's first day | Kamala campaign advisor leaves Democrat Party, calls it a cult | eggs hit all-time high amidst Bird Flu cullings | Fani Willis removed from Trump prosecution
