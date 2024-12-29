Evidence That Israel Nuked Tartus, Syria On Dec 16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Evidence that Israel dropped a nuke on a weapons depot in Tartus, Syria-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2024/12/29/has-the-end-begun/ Greg Reese, exposes Elon Musk, 2021-https://banned.video/watch?id=60b8eae106fe3d64b0f4f3bbVarious things on WRSA website today-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/12/27/read-and-heed-you-will-see-this-material-again-very-soon/ Jay Dyer, banned.video-https://banned.video/watch?id=676f2c1822dc3ff39aa8bfc9