Prisoner Lian Nasser is released

Lian is a former prisoner who spent 50 days in the occupation prisons and was released on bail.Today, she was released along with the prisoner Lian Kayed after 8 months Today, we meet Lian to talk about the conditions of female prisoners in the occupation prisons.
Salah Jaber: Mayor of Aqraba
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 05/12/2024
