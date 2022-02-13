⁣Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion Day 2

⁣Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public OpinionDay 2 - Historical BackgroundA group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness aboutthe factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequencethe necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, andthe necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, andthe necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.More information