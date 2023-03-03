The Story of Apputhi Adigal and The Miraculous Power of Thirunavukkarasar

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Shiva's devotees have never been the mild sort. Sadhguru narrates the story of Apputhi Adigal, who ignored his personal loss in his devotion to Shiva.
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Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.
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