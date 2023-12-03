Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Israel robbed five infants of a chance at life or a dignified death 3 Dec 2023 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1916 Subscribers
23 views
Published 13 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

https://youtu.be/tJCxGLyxzMc?si=4SaoVNQXaYCQEN0F


3 Dec 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

Physician Tarek Loubani and Nora Barrows-Friedman talked about the documented evidence that five babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at al-Nasr hospital, in Gaza City, were left to die hungry, cold and alone after Israeli forces stormed the hospital and ordered doctors and the babies’ parents to leave.


He said that as a doctor, he commits to never letting one of his patients die alone.


"These children weren’t just robbed of their lives," he said. "They were robbed of any kind of dignified death. So were their families."


You can read the full report here: 

https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/israeli-military-left-palestinian-infants-die


You can watch the entire broadcast here: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE


𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚


Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electronicintifada

Twitter: https://twitter.com/intifada

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/intifada

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFPmj86cfXg4V

Apple Podcasts: 

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-electronic-intifada-podcast/id972399937


#TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket