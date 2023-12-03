How Israel robbed five infants of a chance at life or a dignified death 3 Dec 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
https://youtu.be/tJCxGLyxzMc?si=4SaoVNQXaYCQEN0F
3 Dec 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast
Physician Tarek Loubani and Nora Barrows-Friedman talked about the documented evidence that five babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at al-Nasr hospital, in Gaza City, were left to die hungry, cold and alone after Israeli forces stormed the hospital and ordered doctors and the babies’ parents to leave.
He said that as a doctor, he commits to never letting one of his patients die alone.
"These children weren’t just robbed of their lives," he said. "They were robbed of any kind of dignified death. So were their families."
You can read the full report here:
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/israeli-military-left-palestinian-infants-die
You can watch the entire broadcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE
