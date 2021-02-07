THE BANKRUPTCY SCAM OF 1933 - PART 11 of 11, Final Episode - "The Real US Government, the CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC, Died in 1933 - Since Then We Have Had an Imposter Government or a "Democracy".

Hi, I'm Cynthia, I hope you enjoyed this 11 part series. They are all uploaded here if you missed one. It needed to be somewhere other than on YouTube to be taken away someday or taken away from history.



This is an eleven part series that I will upload all eleven. It explains how, The real US Government, the Constitutional Republic, died in 1933 when America went bankrupt. Ever since, we have had an imposter government or a "democracy". The receiver of this Chapter 11 bankruptcy is the same international banking cartel (Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Morgans, etc.) that caused the Titanic to sink in 1912, wiping out the world's wealthiest people opposed to their scheme of creating the Federal Reserve (which they did in 1913). Rod Class and Jeanette Triplett expose how these bankster's are liable for the public debt (not the American people), and how you are legally able to use your signature to discharge it.