MI Governor Kidnapping Planned By FBI All Along?

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The Jimmy Dore Show
It was with great fanfare that arrests of the plotters to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer were announced back in the fall of 2000 – and it was with much less fanfare that the acquittal of two of the alleged plotters was announced this week. Particularly humiliating for the authorities – revelations that the “plot,” to the extent that one existed, was mostly devised by the FBI and its inside informants rather than the men arrested and charged with the crime.
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss the FBI’s now-common practice of entrapping suspects into plotting crimes that the FBI can then “foil.”
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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.