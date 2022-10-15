Abundant Health 06 Proper Diet Part B Oils and Fats Barbara O'Neill

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The year 2005. Barbara O'Neill shares vital information regarding oils, fats, protein and calcium. Very educational chemistry lesson on fat breakdown and properties. She follows on with advice on the use of nuts, seeds, legumes, grains, fruits and greens.
Subjects include: Flax seed (linseed), coconut oil, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated, margarine, hydrogenated, emulsified, sunflower, almond, green leafy vegetables, sea salt, celtic salt, B12, osteoporosis . . .