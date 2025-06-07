BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 7/6/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 22 hours ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We're going inside Alligator Alcatraz for the first time. We'll talk about 'Mass Amnesia' and steps you can take to remember what you've forgotten. If you golf, don't miss the tech segment. AI has changed the game. We'll talk about Medicaid and Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. The Bezos' wedding pics leave us with more questions than answers. And did you know we've been bombing Somalia? For months? Once all that's said and done, as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


James Li - To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1940209357268164851


Benny Johnson investigated Alligator Alcatraz with President Trump

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1941237602461384897


Fat Nigga Tech - Independence Day https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1941181391854764348


Lou Perez - Stop saying We. https://x.com/TheLouPerez/status/1853530961536860176


No Way Guy - Jackstands https://x.com/NoooWaaayGuy/status/1941200563150127389


The Maverick Approach - Trump and Back to the Future https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1941234413368639528


Ian Carroll - The whole BlackRock conspiracy explained in a few minutes https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1941172543693726132


Alex Barnicoat - The US has bombed Somalia, and they've been doing it in secret for the last 3 months.

https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1939691717558755693

Keywords
trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskalcatraz
