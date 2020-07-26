© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI: THE PLAN TO INVADE HUMANITY
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • July 26, 2020
This is a movie production, yet, it favors no class, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, company or political party.
However, it is showing that we, as a human race, need to come together, that potential grave dangers face the world, if you don't open our hearts and minds to be better, rational, calm, cautious, and supportive of each other.
This may be the most important documentaries you have seen as far as humanity is concerned.
However, it is showing that we, as a human race, need to come together, that potential grave dangers face the world, if you don't open our hearts and minds to be better, rational, calm, cautious, and supportive of each other.
This may be the most important documentaries you have seen as far as humanity is concerned.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.