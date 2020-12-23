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Human Intellect Manipulated By Frequencies 1
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186 views • December 23, 2020
Mixed Bag Video- If you have come to know my videos then you know that I can skip from topic to topic throughout the video- There are some interesting things to know and I try to explain things so one may see the severeness of things that most have no clue to- Three parts this time--Thanks for your ear and time--Subscribe and share- gwt
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