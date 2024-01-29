Germany is set to announce plans for more gas-powered energy plants this week after inexplicably turning off nuclear plants. This is their truly puzzling plan to phase out coal power. The plan is set to cost €40 billion. It will be agreed upon by the Economy and Finance ministries as well as the Chancellor's Office in an effort to deal with the country’s energy crisis. You know what else would have helped the energy crisis? The Nord Stream Pipeline. Too bad it was sabotaged. Too bad Germany is not interested in what happened there.
