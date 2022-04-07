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Zelensky goes on a Rant to Remove Russia from UN Security Council. English 040622
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70 views • April 07, 2022
3 Simple terms were given to Zelensky by Putin, but he would rather have his people keep dying? Still an actor?
Description below was found with this video:
Zelensky goes on a rant to remove Russia from UN Security Council ❗️
In a despicable display of twisting facts - Zelensky says not even the most heinous of Nazis escaped punishment after WWII. Note to self?
As such, Russia - one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council BECAUSE of it's role and impact in WWII - should be removed from it.
I don't know where to start with this guy...
Description below was found with this video:
Zelensky goes on a rant to remove Russia from UN Security Council ❗️
In a despicable display of twisting facts - Zelensky says not even the most heinous of Nazis escaped punishment after WWII. Note to self?
As such, Russia - one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council BECAUSE of it's role and impact in WWII - should be removed from it.
I don't know where to start with this guy...
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