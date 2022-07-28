EN-ES New York Times says 'now is the time' to eat people

The latest episode in this process of subversion of the moral foundations of the West came last Saturday. The New York Times (NYT), one of the world leaders in media liberalism, published an amazing article whitewashing cannibalism. The message in which the NYT announced that news has caused a scandal on Twitter. And is not for less. Pay attention to the text: “Cannibalism has a time and a place. Some recent books, movies, and shows suggest that now is the time. Can you bear it?”





Link (In English), with the complete news:





https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/23/style/cannibalism-tv-shows-movies-books.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes





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Link (En Español), con la noticia Completa:





https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/07/28/new-york-times-dice-que-ahora-es-el-momento-de-comer-personas/







