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REPORTER EXPOSES RACE BAITING NEWS DISTRACTION FROM COVID-19 VACCINE DANGERS
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40 views • May 28, 2021
Former Infowars Reporter Savanah Hernandez of http://savsaysofficial.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the race-baiting leftist establishment attempting to guilt the public with distractions in order to push experimental injections on the population.
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http://freeworldnews.tv/
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http://europe.infowars.com
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/fizzy-magnesium
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